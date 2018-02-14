

CTV Windsor





OPP say they are storing a number of recovered small electronic items and personal effects at the Kingsville detachment.

Officers say they were able to identify two young persons alleged to be responsible for thefts from numerous motor vehicles from January 23rd to the 26th.

Any victim of theft from a vehicle within that period of time is asked to contact Kingsville OPP at 519-733-2345 to identify the property.