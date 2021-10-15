Kingsville, Ont. man sentenced to 9 years for various sex-related offences

Windsor, Ont. -

A Kingsville man was sentenced in a Windsor Superior Courtroom on Friday to 9 years in prison, after being found guilty of sex related offences, including incest.

A publication ban prevents CTV Windsor from identifying the accused.

The man was also convicted of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Sentencing included a 10 year probation and to stay away from the victim and victim’s family.

Provincial police charged a man with sexual offences in the winter of 2018,