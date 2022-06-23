Kingsville mayor lands new job as CAO of Township of Adjala-Tosorontio
Kingsville mayor lands new job as CAO of Township of Adjala-Tosorontio
Days after informing the public he would be resigning as mayor of Kingsville and not running in the upcoming municipal election, Nelson Santos has taken a new role as the chief administrative officer for the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.
The community is located in Simcoe County, not far from Barrie, with a population just under 11,000 people.
"Nelson brings a wealth of municipal experience and knowledge to our Township,” said township mayor Floyd Pinto, in a news release posted to the township’s website. “He brings a fresh, forward-thinking, and community-driven leadership style to this role and Council is excited to work with him on advancing our priorities and setting the stage for the future."
According to Simcoe.com, Santos will serve as the township’s third CAP in the past two years.
“I am looking forward to working with Adj-Tos’ progressive council and staff. The next decade is going to be some of the most important years for the community and its future,” said Santos in the news release. “I was drawn to this opportunity based on the direction the township is taking in its community building role, and I’m looking forward to working with the senior management team and staff to support the mayor and council in strengthening the culture of care and responsibility.”
First elected to Kingsville Council in 1997, Santos became mayor in 2003 and is currently serving his fifth term as head of council. Santos announced his pending departure from his duties as mayor on June 20.
He starts his new role on July 18, 2022.
-With files from AM800’s Rusty Thompson
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park and witnesses described a chaotic scene.
-
Travelers camp out overnight outside Kitchener passport office
Aspiring travelers started lining up early Wednesday morning at Kitchener's passport office. One of those waiting to get in had this advice for those in line behind him: "Good luck."
-
Welcome to Elora’s Lau-Tea-Da Lentils, the only lentil farm in Ontario
'We thought, why not,' says owner Laura Ferrier
London
-
London, Western University to host 2022 Vanier Cup
The Vanier Cup is coming to the Forest City and Western University this November.
-
Weapons investigation on Highbury Avenue: London police
Emergency crews responded to Highbury Avenue in regards to a weapons investigation early Thursday afternoon.
-
Middlesex OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen van
Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt to stop a stolen van after a lengthy, coordinated tracking effort Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Man poses as provincial investigator at Barrie crash scene
Police in Barrie say a man falsely identified himself as a provincial investigator at a collision scene before telling one of the drivers she could get into his vehicle.
-
High-end stolen vehicles found in shipping containers to be sent overseas: OPP
Police say three stolen vehicles were recovered from a shipping yard in Bolton.
-
'Significant financial losses' reported in cryptocurrency scams: police
Police urge residents to beware of cryptocurrency scams after two Simcoe County men "suffered significant financial losses" after meeting individuals online who convinced them to invest.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury coach recognized for efforts in women’s hockey
Stephanie Pascal, an assistant coach with the U18 Lady Wolves ‘AA‘ team was recently named competitive coach of the year in Ontario by BFL Canada, a risk management company.
-
Toronto suspect nabbed in Sudbury with underage victim, charged with human trafficking
A 26-year-old suspect from Toronto was arrested in Greater Sudbury this week and charged with human trafficking.
-
Fatal Sundridge, Ont., plane crash likely due to troubled landing attempt: report
A report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal plane crash last fall in Sundridge, Ont., was likely caused by problems during landing.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
These are the players involved in the Senators’ LeBreton Flats arena plan
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the companies involved in the proposal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats.
-
Ottawa setting up motor vehicle control zone in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day
"Getting around downtown on Canada Day will be more complicated than usual this year. Plan your route and expect delays," the city said in a statement Thursday.
Toronto
-
CAA releases seven tips that will actually help you save money on gas
It’s summertime in Ontario, which means people are eager to get outside and explore after two years of rolling COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Homemade explosive device detonated at mall north of Toronto, police say
A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a homemade explosive device was detonated at a mall in York Region on Wednesday.
-
Parts of Yonge St. and Hwy. 401 closed due to burning communications tower
Parts of Yonge Street and Highway 401 have been shut down in North York after a communications tower caught fire.
Montreal
-
Pope Francis to spend two days in Quebec, meeting once with Indigenous leaders
Pope Francis will visit two Quebec locations over the course of two days during his late July visit, including holding a massive open-air Mass on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. The visit includes one relatively short meeting with local Indigenous leaders.
-
Passport chaos continues in Montreal as travellers demand answers
On Wednesday, people were still sleeping in tents outside the passport offices while the anger, tears, and missed vacations test people's patience.
-
What's open and closed this Fete Nationale
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
'Police don't release information': Why the RCMP withheld details after N.S. massacre
At the centre of the political firestorm erupting over the RCMP's response to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is a phrase used by police to justify withholding case information.
-
Software fix following naval helicopter crash not complete one year after report
One year after software flaws were confirmed as the cause of a naval helicopter crash that killed six personnel, the Defence Department says it has found a solution but is still working on a timeline to complete the project.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | 11-year-old boy injured in Red River Ex shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds earlier this week that sent a 16-year-old to hospital also injured an 11-year-old boy.
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
-
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Calgary
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
-
Family ask partygoers who last saw Colton Crowshoe alive to contact police
Family of a young man found dead almost eight years ago are urging the public to come forward with information.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
'Over the top hypocrisy' of F1 oilsands protest helps Alberta's case, Kenney argues
Premier Jason Kenney says he's not losing sleep over a Formula One driver's protest against the Alberta oilsands during last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
Vancouver
-
Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 Whistler, B.C., stabbing: IHIT
Homicide investigators say a 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the case of a fatal stabbing in Whistler, B.C., last year.
-
'Derogatory comments' made in First Nations community lead to B.C. nurse's suspension
A B.C. nurse is facing a temporary suspension and other restrictions for "discriminatory and derogatory" comments made in the workplace.
-
With fewer people taking transit, Vancouver's TransLink gets into the real estate business
TransLink is turning to real estate development as a way to bring in the money it needs for expansion plans, as it deals with the impact of years of decreased ridership.