Kingsville man facing weapons charge after threats investigation

Windsor, Ont. -

A 37-year-old Kingsville man has been charged with assault with a weapon after a threats in investigation in Kingsville.

Members of the Kingsville Detachment of the OPP responded to report of threats at a residence on Main Street East on Dec. 13, just after 7:00 p.m.

Police say an investigation revealed that a criminal offence had occurred. As a result, the man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.