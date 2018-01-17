

CTV Windsor





A 28-year-old Kingsville man was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired by a drug.

On Jan. 14 around 4:15 p.m., Essex County OPP responded to a traffic complaint eastbound on Highway 3 in Tecumseh. A black pickup truck was reported to be driving erratically.

A member of the OPP's Traffic Management Unit located the vehicle a short time later on Essex County Road 23 in Essex.

Police say while speaking with the driver, the officer formed the opinion that he was impaired by drug.

He was arrested and transported to a local OPP detachment for evaluation.

Kyle Cozens, 28, will appear in a Windsor court on Feb. 6, charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

His motor vehicle was impounded and his driver's licence suspended as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The OPP remind the public that should you witness possible impaired driving, you are encouraged to contact the Provincial Communications Center (PCC) at 1-888-310-1122 or 911.