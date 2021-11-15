Kingsville man faces impaired driving charge after hitting tree

Windsor, Ont. -

A 22-year-old Kingsville man is charged with impaired driving after a crash on Sunday.

At about 10:46 p.m., Kingsville OPP officers responded to County Road 20 to investigate a report of a vehicle that struck a tree.

Police say officers arrived on scene and upon speaking with the driver, the investigating officer noted the driver had consumed some alcohol. This prompted the officer to conduct a roadside screening test.

The driver was placed under arrest and was transported to an OPP Detachment for breath tests. Two samples of breath were provided to the qualified Intoxilizer Technician.

The Kingsville man was charged with operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The accused has since been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 2, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor.

