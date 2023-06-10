Kingsville issues temporary fire ban

The Town of Kingsville has issued an immediate temporary fire ban due to smoke from wildfires across the country impacting local air quality.

The town’s fire department issued the ban Friday citing poor air quality coupled with dry conditions from lack of rainfall. The ban is for both agricultural and residential burns in the interest of public safety.

Poor air quality and dry conditions have prompted a Town-wide fire ban, effective immediately. New burn permit applications will not be approved until conditions change. Active Open Burn permits are suspended until further notice. Read more: https://t.co/3n8hfx49Of — Town of Kingsville (@KingsvilleOnt) June 9, 2023

Residents can still apply for open burn permits, however, the fire department will not be approving any until further notice. Those who already have a burn permit will have that suspended until conditions improve and the fire ban is lifted.

Kingsville Fire and Rescue will continue to monitor air quality and dry conditions to determine when it is safe to lift the ban.

Notice will be provided through the town news portal and social media channels.