The investigation into a massive industrial fire in Kingsville is now complete.



Fire Marshal investigator Dave Emberlin tells CTV News the cause at Global Pack Packaging Solutions on County Road 3 is accidental due to electrcial failure.

The fire that lasted about 26 hours started at 6:20 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews from across Essex County were called in to battle the blaze.

No one was inside the building.

Emberlin could not give an exact estimate in damage but Kingsville Fire Chief Chuck Parsons believes damage is around $1.25 million.

