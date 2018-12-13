

CTV Windsor





Kingsville fire officials say damage is estimated at $1.25 million after a large industrial fire.

The 26-hour fire started at Global Pack Packaging Solutions on Road 3 in Kingsville around 6:20 a.m. on Monday.

An investigator from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been on scene this week to determine a cause.

Kingsville Fire Chief Chuck Parsons says the blaze required the efforts of several departments across Windsor and Essex County working together.

He tells CTV News 50 firefighters were on scene, per shift, to battle the fire.

Parsons says while they had to fight the fire outside because it forced the roof to collapse, they were able to save the front section because of the fire wall.

He says none of it would have been possible without activating the county’s mutual aid plan.