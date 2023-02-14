Kingsville Highland Games moving to Jack Miner

The Kingsville Highland Games will be taking a new direction as town council opted to dissolve the advisory committee Monday night.

“I'm ok with that. The dissolving of the committee of council I think was a wise choice,” said former chair Doug Plumb.

While the committee may be gone, the games will live on.

Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers says the Highland Games will adopt a new model.

“The Kingsville Music Society, they put on the Greenway Jam,” explained Rogers. “They had the Kingsville Folk Festival. They're a separate entity where they come to the town for support and they kinda run it on their own.”

Offering more flexibility and the freedom to make decisions quicker.

“Being a business owner if I want to turn on a dime I turn on a dime right? Municipal world it's different so this way it gives them a little more freedom to get decisions done quicker,” Rogers said.

Plumb wasn't about to sit around when the report to dissolve the committee was brought forth a few weeks ago.

“We approached Jack Miner's and told them we do have an event in a box if they're interested.”

Executive director Tom Coke was skeptical at first, but quickly embraced the opportunity.

“It's going to be a great opportunity,” he said. “We have lots of space at the sanctuary.”

Plumb says he has more space to work with which could keep overhead costs down.

“I can visualize it all. The three events that take place. The pipe competition, the heavy events, the highland dance. Plenty of space here,” said Plumb, pointing to the acreage available at Ty Cobb Field next to the Sanctuary.

Cobb was a generational players with the Detroit Tigers from 1905-1926 and a frequent visitor of Miner’s. Other notable names to visit the sanctuary are Marilyn Monroe, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.

Having had 12,000 visitors in 2019 and 2022, The Highland Games will offer visitors an opportunity to enjoy and learn about the Games and delve into the history of the Miner property.

Coke looks forward showing newcomers the benefits of the area and what is going on at the sanctuary.

“A hundred percent of all proceeds raised from the Highland Games are gonna go directly not only improvements in our learning centre building but for that core programming that's being developed now,” said Coke.

The Highland Games takes place June 24.