WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 60-year-old Kingsville driver is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Leamington.

Members of the OPP’s Leamington Detachment received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Seacliff Drive West and County Road 31 on Tuesday at 8:50 p.m.

Officers say they arrived to find that one of the involved drivers had been drinking alcohol.

The Kingsville resident was charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 24, 2021 to answer to the charges.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.