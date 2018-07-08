Kingsville crash sends three to hospital
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 6:05PM EDT
Three people have been seriously hurt after a crash in Kingsville.
The two-vehicle collision happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Road 3 West and McCain Side Road/
All three occupants have been transported to an area hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.
The intersection will be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Motorists should avoid the area.