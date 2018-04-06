Kingsville councillor nominated as PC candidate in Essex
Essex PC candidate Chris Lewis. (Courtesy PC party)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 4:03PM EDT
Political parties continue to line up candidates in local ridings for the upcoming June 7 provincial election.
Kingsville councillor and firefighter Chris Lewis has been nominated to represent the Progressive Conservative party in the riding of Essex.
Lewis says he'll be campaigning for lower taxes and to complete the widening of Highway 3.