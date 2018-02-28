

A Kingsville company has been fined $50,000 after a worker was critically injured while performing relining work on existing municipal sewer piping in Chatham.

Liqui-Force Services Inc., operates a no-dig, pipeline rehabilitation service and offers complete pipeline system inspection, assessment, rehabilitation and maintenance.

The incident took place at a worksite on O'Neil Street on Feb. 28, 2017 and the conviction was on Tuesday, nearly a year later.

The Ministry of Labour says the worker received critical injuries after being pulled into moving traffic by a cable.

The injured worker was unravelling the cable from one winch located at one access cover (manhole) and pulling the cable toward another access cover down the street.

The ministry says there was no protection from passing traffic while the worker was between the two areas, and the street was open to public traffic.

Following a guilty plea in Chatham court, Justice of the Peace Elizabeth M. Neilson fined the company $50,000.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.

The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.