Kingsville break and enter leads to charges

Two people are charged after a break and enter at a business on Albuna Townline in Kingsville.

OPP say around 7:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers from both Kingsville and Leamington responded to the area and found two people.

After investigating, a 46-year-old man from Essex with charged with break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, possession of prohibited restricted weapons and carrying concealed weapon.

A 55-year-old man from Leamington was charged with break and enter.

Both men have a court appearance at a later date.