Kingsville break and enter leads to charges
Two people are charged after a break and enter at a business on Albuna Townline in Kingsville.
OPP say around 7:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers from both Kingsville and Leamington responded to the area and found two people.
After investigating, a 46-year-old man from Essex with charged with break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, possession of prohibited restricted weapons and carrying concealed weapon.
A 55-year-old man from Leamington was charged with break and enter.
Both men have a court appearance at a later date.
Windsor Top Stories
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after six people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.
Holiday season health advice from Canada's top doctor
Canada's top doctor shares her advice for protecting the health of yourself and loved ones in the first holiday season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions.
Air Force to add oversight after officers lose pay over 'egregious' pilot call sign
While the Royal Canadian Air Force plans to add more control over how fighter pilots get their call signs, a senior officer says there are no plans to abolish the nicknames -- or the social gatherings where they are handed out.
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.
Lionel Messi's Argentina jerseys are sold out worldwide
Fans of Lionel Messi looking to scoop up his official Argentina jersey following the soccer star's first-ever FIFA World Cup win may be out of luck.
World Cup 2022 review: Best and worst of the tournament in Qatar
After 64 matches, 172 goals and one of the best finals in history, the 2022 World Cup is over and Lionel Messi's Argentina is the champion. Here's a look at some of the highlights of the tournament -- and the low points.
'Perfect storm' of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and high inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness.
Kitchener
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
Ontario judge grants another permanent injunction in two-year land dispute in Caledonia
More than two years after a group of Indigenous demonstrators started occupying a proposed development site in southwestern Ontario, a provincial court has again granted an injunction permanently barring them from the land.
London
London police seize nearly $400,000 in drugs
London police have seized nearly $400,000 worth of drugs as well as weapons as part of an investigation. On Dec. 16, officers used a search warrant at a home on Regal Drive.
Victim of fatal crash identified
Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Lambton County. Ethan Miniou, 20, from Sarnia, Ont. was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 16. on Petrolia Line.
Increased police presence in Southwold Township
OPP are warning of an increased police presence in Southwold Township. According to a release, officers responded to an incident overnight and remain on scene at an address on Fingal Line.
Barrie
Suspicious package closes main streets in Collingwood
OPP closed Hurontario Street between Second and Third Streets shortly after 8 a.m. when a suspicioius package was discovered.
Snow squall warning issued for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka
A snow squall warning that could bring up to 15 cm of snow has been issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
Here's where you can get a COVID-19 shot before the holidays
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka during the holidays between Dec. 19 to Dec. 28.
Northern Ontario
OPP in the northeast need more communicators
The North East Region OPP are looking to hire more communication staff; these personnel are often referred to as dispatchers.
Ottawa
'Freedom Convoy' protest voted news story of the year
The massive convoy of demonstrators that rolled into Ottawa this past winter loudly heralded a new era in Canadian politics, with blaring horns and the rumble of hundreds of idling engines.
-
Toronto
BREAKING | Four people assaulted, suspect arrested in attack on Toronto subway
Four victims are being treated after a woman allegedly assaulted numerous people on the TTC’s Line 1 Monday morning.
Minister Lecce to make an announcement Monday
Ontario’s Minister of Education will make an announcement Monday morning in Toronto.
Montreal
Negotiators reach nature deal at COP15 despite objections from African countries
A new global agreement to save nature from human destruction was passed overnight Monday at the COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal, despite objections from a number of African countries that accused the Chinese presidency of forcing a deal through against their objections.
Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
The memorial service and funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. The memorial service will take place Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., with the funeral to follow on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
First nurse-led clinic-school opens in Laval to relieve overcrowded ERs
The first specialized nurse practitioner-led clinic-school in Laval began operating on Monday to help relieve pressure on the area's heavily-taxed emergency rooms. The health and social services centre in Laval (CISSS) will operate the clinic-school in partnership with the University of Montreal's faculty of nursing in the hopes of taking pressure off of nearby hospitals, particularly the Cite-de-la-Sante Hospital on Rene-Laennec Boulevard in Laval's Vimont district.
Atlantic
Conflict over new Indigenous lobster fishery continues to smoulder amid some progress
Federal conservation officers have seized more than 7,000 lobster traps in the two years since violence flared in Nova Scotia when a First Nation tried to assert a treaty right by fishing out of season.
Meningococcal disease outbreak at Dalhousie University surprises students
Public Health said it vaccinated hundreds of staff and students on Friday and Saturday. They will also be reaching out to people who were unable to visit the clinic over the weekend and discuss options for getting the vaccine.
New N.B. law allows supported decision-making for intellectually disabled residents
New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor gave assent Friday to the province's Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, which will allow people with intellectual disabilities to appoint those who will assist in important choices they make.
Winnipeg
'Really traumatic': Winnipeg store workers attacked with bear spray
A Winnipeg store owner is calling for stricter penalties for using bear mace on people after several of his staff members were hit with the spray.
Winnipeg police respond to two shootings in 24-hour span
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate shootings this weekend, which took place about 24 hours apart.
-
Calgary
Flight delays, cancellations frustrate holiday travellers at YYC Calgary International Airport
It's the busiest time of the year at YYC Calgary International Airport as people return or head home for the holidays.
-
133 Christmas trees! Red Deer couple goes all out for the holidays, humane society
Tom Kereluk and Vince Jackman have always loved decorating for the holidays and their home is a testament to that.
Edmonton
1 dead, 1 injured in pair of central Edmonton assaults Sunday morning
Police are investigating a pair of early Sunday morning assaults in downtown Edmonton in which a 36-year-old was killed and another man was injured.
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Week-long deep freeze settles in
Arctic air dropped in over the province through the weekend and we're just at the beginning of what will be a lengthy deep freeze.
Vancouver
Wintry weather blasts B.C.'s South Coast, prompting snowfall warning
Another blast of wintry weather is forecast to hit the South Coast of British Columbia Monday.
'Glaciers can't get a break': How climate change is affecting Canada's icy landscape
On a mountain high above the residents of Metro Vancouver, tucked inside a north-facing gully, the region's last remaining glacier is vanishing fast.
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate. Glen Millard,76, who has a hobby farm, says a lifetime of wear and tear has left him with several missing discs and damaged vertebrae.