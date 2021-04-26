WINDSOR, ONT. -- Health officials with Erie Shores HealthCare are hoping the Town of Kingsville will invest in physician recruitment.

The hospital is asking council this evening for $20,000 annually, over 15 years.

The hospital says it will help provide key healthcare security for constituents.

“In the past, we’ve seen supports for moving expenses, we’ve seen supports for office support. So there’s a number of opportunities there,” says Kingsville mayor Nelson Santos.

The benefits could include shorter wait times, better access to care, and fewer drives to other area hospitals.

“This is just an effort to ensure that we have as many of our priorities in place and support residents coming into our communities,” says Santos.

According to Santos, the town has supported physician recruitment for over a decade, including an agreement with the Family Health Team, funding approximately $55,000 annually.

Santos believes Kingsville has been under serviced for family physicians for quite some time.