The Town of Kingsville has appointed an integrity commissioner.

Mayor Nelson Santos says the town has entered into a two-year contract with lawyer Paul Watson, who holds the same title for Chatham-Kent.

Santos feels the town is getting a two-for-one deal.

He tells CTV Windsor that council wanted an outside independent body to look into any significant issues and also receive better guidance when dealing with conflicts of interest.

“So now we would have that to give us more clarity and having it in writing should it go to a next stage where someone files a complaint,” says Santos. “You have some supporting evidence that you've tried to seek out all the advice you could before acting.”

The town has set aside $8,000 in its 2019 operating budget for an integrity commissioner.