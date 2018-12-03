

CTV Windsor





The Town of Kingsville has adopted a shorter tethering bylaw.

Kingsville joins four other local municipalities in reducing the time allowed for tethering animals to four hours. The change comes into effect immediately.

The executive director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society, Melanie Coulter, says it’s important local governments take action because there are no provincial regulations.

“You can leave a dog out 24 hours a day on a chain and we don't think that's acceptable,” says Coulter. “We don't think people in our community think that's acceptable and fortunately, most of our municipalities have agreed."

Residents caught leaving their dog tied up outside for more than four hours in a 24-hour period can be fined $200. Chronic offenders may also lose their animal.

Windsor, Leamington, Tecumseh and LaSalle have all changed their tethering limits to reduce the time from 12 hours to four hours.

Lakeshore is the only local municipality that does not have a tethering bylaw.