Chatham-Kent police say three children were not hurt after a school bus crash.

Police responded to the collision on McNaughton Avenue West near Northland Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the school bus was rear-ended by a truck.

Three children were on the bus at the time of the collision. Luckily, police say no one was injured.

Total damage was estimated at $8,000.

The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old Chatham man, was charged with careless driving.