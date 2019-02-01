Kids not hurt after school bus crash in Chatham
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 10:12AM EST
Chatham-Kent police say three children were not hurt after a school bus crash.
Police responded to the collision on McNaughton Avenue West near Northland Drive on Thursday afternoon.
Through investigation, officers say they learned that the school bus was rear-ended by a truck.
Three children were on the bus at the time of the collision. Luckily, police say no one was injured.
Total damage was estimated at $8,000.
The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old Chatham man, was charged with careless driving.