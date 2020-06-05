WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Kids First Food Bank is reopening with safety measures in place after being forced to close its doors due to COVID-19.

Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnerships has moved toward a remodel to ensure the no contact distribution of food. Some of the measures will include allowing only one family in the building at a time, social distancing measures while in line, masks where possible and plexiglass barriers have been installed.

“We recognize that food is a basic human right, and we are committed to providing food security supports to those in need as best we can during this difficult time,” a news release states.

For the weeks of June 8 -12 and June 15-19 the Kids First Food Bank will be open on Mondays and Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting the week of June 22, hours will be expanded to include Monday and Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Kids First Food Bank says any changes will be posted on its Facebook page.

At the time of the visit, a person's Link2Feed ID number OR the following information must be provided:

Name

Birth Date

Address

Email Address

Source of income

Names/birth dates of each person living in the home

“We are thinking ahead to the future beyond the pandemic so we are able to continue to help people in need when this all passes,” said executive director Angela Yakonich. “We know that this will have a long term impact on our community. We are being proactive in our planning to be able to serve Windsor-Essex when our community is back to what the new normal will be. We are in this together, Windsor-Essex. Please be kind to each other.”