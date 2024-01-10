WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Kids First Food Bank preparing to reopen to the public

    Parents can now walk down the isle of this "grocery store" style facility in the Windsor Homes Coalition building at 900 Howard Ave in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor) Parents can now walk down the isle of this "grocery store" style facility in the Windsor Homes Coalition building at 900 Howard Ave in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)

    The Kids First Food Bank is ready to reopen following a health and safety remodel.

    The food bank initially closed its doors in October 2023 for what was described as a much-needed update.

    “Our food bank solely relies on volunteers for the day-to-day operations. Having a space with exposed electrical, a leaky ceiling, and uneven floors made the jobs of our volunteers challenging,” said Coordinator of Programs, Danielle Couture. “When our volunteers have a healthy and safe environment, we are better able to serve those in need in the community.”

    A donation from the Solcz Family Foundation and a grant were used to complete the project.

    An official reopening of the centre will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. and the food bank will reopen to the public on Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m. 

