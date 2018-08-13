

CTV Windsor





A 56-year-old Windsor man has been charged with kidnapping and extortion after an investigation in the west end.

Patrol officers were called to the 600 block of Mill Street on Saturday around 10:15 a.m.

Information was received from the complainant that a man called him stating the he was holding his friend hostage until he received money.

Officers obtained a possible address where the victim was being held. When officers arrived to the Mill Street apartment, they heard screaming coming from inside.

Officers entered the apartment and observed the suspect and the victim inside. The suspect was placed under arrest without further incident and the victim was uninjured.

Investigation revealed that the two men were known to each other and live in the same building. They spent time together the previous night in the victim's apartment.

The suspect eventually demanded money from the victim but he was unable to pay and they went their separate ways.

Police say the suspect returned a few hours later and entered the victim's apartment. He allegedly forced the victim back to suspect's apartment, threatened and assaulted the victim.

The suspect then called a friend of the complainants to demand money in exchange for releasing the victim, according to police.

Stephen Pickup, 56, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, kidnapping, robbery, assault with a weapon x2, forcible confinement, extortion, uttering threats and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.