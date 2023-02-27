Kevin Hart coming to Caesars Windsor this spring

Caesars Windsor is celebrating 15 years of headline entertainment with a popular comedian and actor.

Kevin Hart is returning to The Colosseum stage on Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. with his “Reality Check” tour.

Hart is currently touring internationally with his eighth hour of stand-up material; the Reality Check tour was named the “Number One Comedy Tour of 2022” by Billboard and Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for “Comedy Act of 2022” on behalf of the new hour.

In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour-long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album.” Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart” for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his docuseries, “Don’t F**k This Up.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

The Reality Check tour will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smartwatch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.