Kent Bridge Road closed following collision: Chatham-Kent police
Chatham-Kent police have closed a section of Kent Bridge Road as they investigate a collision.
Police say officers are currently investigating the crash that took place at Kent Bridge Road and Fairview Line.
The road will be closed in that area for an “undetermined amount of time,” police say.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Canadian among injured in crowd surge that killed more than 150 in South Korea
Global Affairs says a Canadian was among those injured in a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people in Seoul, South Korea. The federal department says Canadian officials are in touch with local authorities to gather more information and provide consular assistance to those affected.
Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, local media reported. Officials told local media over a hundred people were plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state's Morbi district collapsed.
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
Russia resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports on Sunday, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world in what U.S. President Joe Biden called a 'really outrageous' act.
Bank of Canada did 'the right thing' by increasing interest rate quickly: former BoC governor
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the current head of the central bank made the right decision to increase the key interest rate as quickly as he did in an effort to staunch inflation.
Ontario's education workers could go on strike Friday if deal not reached with province
Toronto's Catholic school board is the first in the city to announce it will close the doors of its schools starting this Friday, if the province's 55,000 education workers go on strike.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 3rd tennis title in 3 weeks
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday for his third consecutive ATP Tour title. He now has four tennis titles in 2022.
Cable 2.0: Netflix and other streamers bring back ads after disrupting TV landscape
Canadian Netflix users will see a new membership option starting Tuesday that costs less but comes with a catch: commercial breaks inserted into their favourite shows.
Kitchener
Election results, shots fired near school, no Halloween decorations: Most read stories of the week
The results of the 2022 municipal election, shots fired near a Kitchener high school, and a ban on Halloween decorations at a property round out our most read stories this week.
Youth arrested after shots fired near Kitchener high school: police
A youth has been arrested after shots were fired near a Kitchener high school on Friday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.
London
Active police investigation underway in Woodstock, Ont.
Woodstock police are on scene of an active investigation in the Pittock Park area, the public is asked to avoid the area.
'A lot of jobs to fill': Newcomers to London, Ont. line up to fill work vacancies
Facing unrest in Western Asia, Sarah Bawazir fled on her own to Canada.
Barrie
Changing faces on New Tecumseth's Town Council
New Tecumseth's Town Council will look very different next month, with six new faces joining the ten-person team.
-
Late-night crash in New Tecumseth kills lone driver
One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in New Tecumseth Friday night.
Crash sends two to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Two people have been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday morning in Mulmur.
Northern Ontario
Three from Kirkland Lake charged with murder of missing woman
Two additional suspects have been charged in murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
Ottawa
BREAKING
BREAKING | Remains of missing Inuk woman found in Vanier apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Education workers at three Ottawa school boards could go on strike Friday
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says if CUPE members go on strike, all in-person students will shift to remote learning on Friday, Nov. 4.
-
10 people charged with impaired driving on Ottawa roads overnight
Ottawa police say some of the drivers were charged with impaired driving following collisions, while others were stopped because of tips from the public.
Toronto
Grateful dad of baby saved at Mount Sinai hiking 85-km loop around Toronto to support NICU
You can hear Dylan Riches’ voice tense up as he recalls what he describes as the worst 10 days of his life. It started out as what was supposed to be one of the happiest; the birth of his daughter, Maliyah.
-
Continued 'critical staffing shortages and high patient volumes' impact Durham Region emergency departments
Durham Region emergency departments “continue to experience critical staffing shortages and high patient volumes”, according to a joint statement issued Saturday by Lakeridge Health and the Region of Durham Paramedic Services (RDPS).
Montreal
MISSING
MISSING | Divers in water searching for missing baby in Laval river
The search for the one-month-old baby was resumed Sunday morning in the waters of the Mille-Îles River in Laval.
-
Man, 60, in critical condition after crashing and being trapped in burning car
A 60-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after crashing his vehicle that caught on fire on Sunday morning in Lacolle, Montérégie.
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 3rd tennis title in 3 weeks
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday for his third consecutive ATP Tour title. He now has four tennis titles in 2022.
Atlantic
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
The RCMP says a 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning.
-
Human chain held along Halifax waterfront in support of Iran
Long lines of people stretched across the Halifax waterfront Saturday, including families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, lending their voice to the calls for revolution in Iran.
-
Man, 67, dead after being hit by bus at Dartmouth terminal
A man has died after being hit by a bus in Dartmouth, N.S., police confirmed Saturday.
Winnipeg
'God took them home': Vigil held in Thompson for children lost in house fire
A Northern Manitoba community continues to mourn four children who died in a house fire last week.
-
How the Manitoba government is promoting our province to Hollywood
The provincial government is sending a delegation of officials, economic development partners, industry representatives and Indigenous leaders to California to promote Manitoba as an ideal shooting location for Hollywood movies and television shows.
-
Southcentre's Spooky Reading Tree promotes joy of reading
There are still a few days left for Southcentre Mall visitors to experience a unique storybook-themed installation.
-
Father of Kaiti Perras speaks out against lawyer's appeal in de Grood case
One of the parents of the five young people killed by Matthew de Grood spoke out about the most recent motion by de Grood's lawyers to appeal a decision to keep him incarcerated.
-
University of Calgary celebrates life of philanthropist Joan Snyder
One of Calgary's most generous philanthropists has bequeathed a massive donation to the University of Calgary.
Edmonton
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
-
Firefighter taken to hospital, townhouses damaged in fire
Several townhouse units were damaged and a firefighter was injured after fire broke out Sunday morning.
-
Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback
The Edmonton Oilers showed once again on Saturday night that even when they get down, they're never out of it.
Vancouver
Atmospheric river brings heavy rain to B.C.'s South Coast
An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and localized flooding to Metro Vancouver Sunday morning.
-
Same suspect may be responsible for recent sex offences in 2 B.C. towns, RCMP say
Mounties from two detachments in the B.C. Interior believe the same suspect was responsible for a pair of recent sexual offences in their jurisdictions.
-
More bats getting stuck on invasive B.C. plant, council says
The Invasive Species Council of B.C. is asking the public for help removing an invasive plant that is a threat to local bat populations.