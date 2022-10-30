Kent Bridge Road closed following collision: Chatham-Kent police

File Photo File Photo

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, local media reported. Officials told local media over a hundred people were plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state's Morbi district collapsed.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver