Keep the lights on: three holiday displays to stay lit

Windsor, Ont. -

Three Essex County municipalities will extend their holiday light shows, in light of the increased pandemic restrictions.

“We were hoping that this announcement would bring a little extra brightness to our community, we could certainly use it in our lives right now,” says Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos.

“Fantasy of Lights” will continue in Lakeside Park in town and at Cottam’s Rotary Park now until Jan. 26.

Santos says the electricity costs are not significant to extend the holiday season and he says it frees up their staff who don’t have to take the lights down, just yet.

What they are cancelling is the Kingsville Express, an electric train that takes revelers through the display.

“Unfortunately because of the restrictions and the gatherings and the number of people that would be on the train, we’ve taken that out of the mix for this time,” says Santos.

Meantime, the light display in the Town of LaSalle will also continue until Jan. 23.

They were set to be concluded on Jan. 9 but town officials have decided to extend the show.

The lights go on at 6 p.m. each night at LaSalle Civic Centre on Malden Road.

“River Lights” will continue in Kings’ Navy Yard Park in Amherstburg until Jan. 31.

Officials in all municipalities ask that all COVID-19 regulations and social distancing from other families are adhered to while safely visiting the parks.