Keep safety in mind this Halloween night

As neighbourhood kids don their costumes and go door to door filling their candy bags this Halloween, Essex County OPP is reminding residents to keep safety in mind.

Trick or treaters will be out in “full force” Tuesday, focused on getting to as many homes as possible to fill up their loot bags. Police say they won’t be thinking about cars or other safety hazards.

“So we need to work together to keep them safe as they move from house to house,” police said in a news release.

Essex County OPP say officers will be closely watching vehicle speeds. If you’re driving on Halloween night, you can expect to see trick or treaters on or along the roadway.

“Devote your full attention to your driving so everyone can have a Safe and Happy Halloween,” police say.

Essex County OPP is offering the following tips to parents and drivers to help protect kids on Halloween night:

Make up is preferable to a mask. If a mask is going to be worn, enlarge the eye and mouth holes for your child's safety

Carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing

Small children should be supervised at all times

Stay in neighbourhood's that you know

Use sidewalks or the edge of the roadway

Don't cut across lawns; you won't see a hose or a rake in the dark

Walk; don't run, to houses that are lit up for Halloween

Don't snack on treats until they are inspected by a responsible adult

Ensure pumpkins lit by a candle are in a safe location

Trick or treating in a vehicle? Wear your seatbelt

Police are also reminding parents and guardians to remind your children about the consequences of being involved in mischief on Halloween or “Devil’s night,” an informal holiday often associated with pranks and vandalism.