Kaschak ready to campaign

Ward 8 city councillor Gary Kaschak is running for provincial government in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh.

He turned down the initial request to run.

“Just love being a city councillor and representing my Ward 8 and then I got another call from Toronto that was a little more convincing,” Kaschak said.

After some discussion and realizing he could still impact his community Kaschak decided to put his name in the Liberal party hat.

He is looking to fill the seat that will be vacated by the retirement of Percy Hatfield who served the riding for eight years.

Kaschak says he'll be campaigning on a platform focusing on healthcare, long term care and child care. He feels the current government isn’t giving those sectors enough support.

With the June 2 election looming, Kaschak opened his campaign office on Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive Saturday.

“We have about five weeks to grind,” he said. “To get out but I love to campaign. I love to talk to people. I love going door to door. I think we can make a difference in five weeks and make this happen.”