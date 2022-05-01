Kaschak ready to campaign
Ward 8 city councillor Gary Kaschak is running for provincial government in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh.
He turned down the initial request to run.
“Just love being a city councillor and representing my Ward 8 and then I got another call from Toronto that was a little more convincing,” Kaschak said.
After some discussion and realizing he could still impact his community Kaschak decided to put his name in the Liberal party hat.
He is looking to fill the seat that will be vacated by the retirement of Percy Hatfield who served the riding for eight years.
Kaschak says he'll be campaigning on a platform focusing on healthcare, long term care and child care. He feels the current government isn’t giving those sectors enough support.
With the June 2 election looming, Kaschak opened his campaign office on Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive Saturday.
“We have about five weeks to grind,” he said. “To get out but I love to campaign. I love to talk to people. I love going door to door. I think we can make a difference in five weeks and make this happen.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
U.S. lawmaker Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv as civilians evacuated from Mariupol
The UN has confirmed that an operation to evacuate people from a steel plant in the bombed-out Ukrainian city of Mariupol is underway. while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show American support for the country's defence against Russian aggression.
End-of-term celebrations muted as RMC students mourn four killed in incident
The celebratory sounds of the school year ending have been hushed by tragedy at Canada's Royal Military College as students and staff mourn the loss of four of their own.
Here’s what we know about day 3 of ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’
Ottawa’s interim police chief promises officers will continue to be visible throughout the exclusion zone as the ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ biker event enters a third day.
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76.
Woman rescued 50 hours after China building collapse
A woman was rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Britain says Russian troll factory is spreading disinformation on social media
The British Foreign Office said on Sunday Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa.
Kitchener
-
Hot dogs and heartbreak: Cambridge Wuddup Dog owner walks away from a dream
The owner of well-known Cambridge eatery Wuddup Dog has been forced to step away from his restaurant as he navigates a debilitating condition.
-
Highway 401 in Cambridge to close overnight Saturday for bridge demolition
The closure between Hespeler Road and Townline Road will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday April 30. The highway is set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday May 1.
-
Vaccine requirements lift Sunday at most post-secondary schools in Waterloo region and Guelph
As of Sunday, proof of vaccination will no longer be needed to enter or work at most post-secondary campuses in the region. Meanwhile mask requirements at local universities and colleges will remain in place.
London
-
Provincial Investigators looking at pair of London fires 9 hours apart
Fire investigators from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) are looking at a pair of fires at opposite ends of London within hours of each other.
-
Two injured in overnight stabbing incident: Chatham-Kent police
Two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds following an altercation in Chatham, police say.
-
Referee shortage could impact soccer players
One word comes to the mind of Wayne Sharp when thinking of what the summer may hold for soccer players across the province — “scary.”
Barrie
-
Ontario ticket holder wins Saturday's $11 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Saturday's $11 million Lotto 649 jackpot was won by ticket holder in Ontario.
-
Jeff Lehman launches campaign office ahead of provincial election
Long-time Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman officially launched his campaign office for the upcoming provincial election on June 2.
-
Owen Sound woman accused of spending $10K at Home Depot with stolen credit card
An Owen Sound woman is facing numerous charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card to purchase more than $10,000 worth of products from Home Depot.
Northern Ontario
-
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
-
This will be the 'new normal' for gas prices in Ontario this summer
Ontario gas prices went up two cents per litre Saturday, and at least one industry analyst says that a new normal drivers won't like this summer.
-
One man dead following collision in Goulais River Saturday morning
Sault Ste. Marie OPP have confirmed a 21-year-old male is dead following a collision Saturday morning
Ottawa
-
Police investigating incident of ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Capital City Bikers Church
Police receiving a call about the incident at the Capital City Bikers Church on Carillon Street just before 7 a.m. Sunday
-
Here’s what we know about day 3 of ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’
Ottawa’s interim police chief promises officers will continue to be visible throughout the exclusion zone as the ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ biker event enters a third day.
-
OC Transpo fares increase on May 1
The 2.5 per cent hike in transit fares approved in the 2022 city of Ottawa budget will kick in on May 1.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
-
Ontario ticket holder wins Saturday's $11 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Saturday's $11 million Lotto 649 jackpot was won by ticket holder in Ontario.
-
List of road closures in Toronto on May 1
The Toronto Marathon, along with other events, are causing several road closures this weekend.
Montreal
-
Guy Lafleur will lie in state at Bell Centre today
As of noon today, the remains of Guy Lafleur will be laid to rest at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens.
-
COVID-19 is killing fewer people, but Quebec still reporting dozens of deaths daily
While vaccination and improved treatment have made COVID-19 less deadly, Quebec reported Saturday that there have been15,000 deaths attributed to the pandemic in the province -- the most in Canada. Quebec's death rate also remains the highest in the country, at 174 deaths per 100,000 people. In Ontario, there have been 86 deaths per 100,000 people. Across Canada, there have been 102.
-
Quebec minimum wage increase to $14.25/hr gets mixed reactions
The minimum wage in Quebec will be raised to $14.25 per hour as of Sunday, May 1, representing a 75-cent increase in the hourly rate.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers react to potential name change of Confederation Bridge
In a unanimous vote, members of Prince Edward Island's legislature have opted to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing. CTV Atlantic spoke to some Maritimers to get their opinion.
-
Successful bid to save Cape Breton exhibition grounds
There was lots of activity at Northside Downs Saturday, and there will be for years to come.
-
Body of N.S. man who jumped in river following DFO intervention found
A man who was the subject of an extensive search in the Weymouth Falls area of Nova Scotia was found dead in the Sissiboo River.
Winnipeg
-
Local State of Emergency declared in Morden
A local State of Emergency has been declared in Morden due to ongoing flooding in the area.
-
Two men in hospital following crash between train and car
Two men are in hospital after a crash involving a train and car Friday evening.
-
How to prepare your vehicle for flood conditions in Manitoba
Manitoba Public Insurance, has advice for Manitobans to ensure they are flood-ready.
Calgary
-
Police looking for Keanan Crane, not seen since April 11
Calgary police are looking for help to find a 22-year-old man who has been missing since mid-April.
-
Canadians Leonard, Luketa selected in seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft
Cornerback Deane Leonard is the latest reason why the Los Angeles Chargers are Canada's team in the NFL.
-
Pandemic production slowing in Calgary as demand for masks, sanitizer drops
At one point in early 2020, Skunkworks Distillery paused their moonshine-making to pump out thousands of litres of hand sanitizer.
Edmonton
-
'They are heroes': 2 volunteer drivers taking donated supplies to Ukraine killed, organizer says
A pair of volunteer drivers rushing donated supplies to forces repelling the Russian invasion of Ukraine were killed, a campaign organizer said on Saturday.
-
'Extra busy': SCARS hosts adoption drive to create more shelter space for other rescues
An adoption event on Saturday helped connect 40 dogs and cats with new loving owners in Sherwood Park.
-
Alberta's intentions questioned in creation of Indigenous advisory group on public safety
Alberta Justice is in the process of creating an Indigenous advisory group that will lend voice to policing matters, including on peace officers, victims' services, restorative justice and crime prevention.
Vancouver
-
BC Liberal leader wins Vancouver by-election
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon is poised to take a seat in the legislature after winning the by-election in Vancouver-Quilchena Saturday.
-
Surrey mosque incident not 'racially motivated hate crime,' RCMP say
An investigation into what Mounties called a 'very disturbing incident' outside of a Surrey mosque this week has found it is was not a hate crime, investigators said in an update.
-
Delays in child’s clubfoot treatment have B.C. family considering travel to other province
A mother whose son has been waiting two years for surgery for clubfoot in B.C. is thinking about travelling to another province to get medical care.