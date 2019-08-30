

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





A long-time Windsor business set to close up shop will have its name live on.

Arnie Blaine says it will take some getting used to seeing Karen's 4 Kids still open on Ottawa Street after he and his brother leave the store.

“I might accidentally walk in the door to help somebody,” says Blaine.

As CTV News told you last month, Karen's 4 Kids is closing after over 70 years in business.

Blaine and his brother have decided to retire.

The pair planned to close the doors for good after a closeout sale wraps at the end of September,but the owners of Etta's Greeklish Eatery have come to the rescue for those who remember the store fondly.

Blaine believes the store's legacy is in good hands.

“We're pretty sure that they have the same drive, the same desire to run the store as we did, which basically is a fitting shoe store as opposed to just selling shoes,” says Blaine.