Kangaroo on the loose in Chatham-Kent gets returned

If anyone spotted a kangaroo in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday, it wasn’t a hallucination.

Chatham-Kent police confirmed a kangaroo was hopping around Reeder’s Line in Howard Township.

“In a surprising turn of events, the little kangaroo made a daring escape from the local Aviaries and went on a short-lived adventure,” said police in a news release.

Thankfully, staff members quickly rounded up the kangaroo and returned it safely to Greenview Aviaries.