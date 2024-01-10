WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Kangaroo on the loose in Chatham-Kent gets returned

    Kangaroo at Greenview Aviaries in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Greenview Aviaries/Facebook) Kangaroo at Greenview Aviaries in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Greenview Aviaries/Facebook)

    If anyone spotted a kangaroo in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday, it wasn’t a hallucination.

    Chatham-Kent police confirmed a kangaroo was hopping around Reeder’s Line in Howard Township.

    “In a surprising turn of events, the little kangaroo made a daring escape from the local Aviaries and went on a short-lived adventure,” said police in a news release.

    Thankfully, staff members quickly rounded up the kangaroo and returned it safely to Greenview Aviaries.

