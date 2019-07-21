

CTV Windsor





Three people are in custody after being stopped by Chatham-Kent police Saturday.

During the stop, police discovered the trio were out on bail and had conditions not to associate with each other.

One male was arrested immediately while another male and female fled the scene.

The female was located shortly afterward and arrested.

The third suspect fled through a farmer’s field and tried to hide.

The K9 unit was on scene and the suspect was quickly tracked down and apprehended.

The trio remain in custody pending a bail hearing.