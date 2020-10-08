WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there is one new COVID-19 case in the region.

As of Thursday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,689 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2576 people who have recovered.

There are 37 active cases and two people are in the hospital.

WECHU says the new case is travel-related, outside of North America.

With an increase in virus cases outside of the region, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it’s safer for residents to not travel.

“I would definitely support people to reconsider those travel plans,” says Ahmed.

There are no retirement homes, long term care homes, workplaces or schools with outbreaks in the region.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.