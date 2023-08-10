Just one beach not recommended for swimming

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has listed just one beach not same for swimming due to this week's test results.

Swimming is not recommended at Lakeshore Lakeview West Beach because E.coli counts are 200 or highter.

The WECHU conducts beach water quality monitoring at local public beaches at least once each week from May to September to make sure that the bacterial (E.coli) counts in the water are below provincial standards.

The bacterial counts at all the local beaches monitored are below 200 and no visual blue-green algae was observed.