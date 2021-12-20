Just in time: large shipment of vaccines arrive in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The latest COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrived in Windsor-Essex just in time, as supply was dwindling and residents 18 and older became eligible for their COVID-19 booster shot.

Those eligible could schedule their appointment as of Monday morning. Hospital officials were concerned with local supply levels.

“We were pretty much going to run out today,” says David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital.

That was before a significant shipment of vaccines arrives Monday afternoon, which should help carry Windsor-Essex into the New Year.

“If we can do 8 to 10 thousand in the region a day, we can do this in a couple of three weeks if basically anyone who wants a booster will be able to get a booster,” says Musyj.

Ontario announced last week that it was expanding eligibility amid a surge in cases of the Omicron variant.

As a result, available appointment slots at Windsor’s mass vaccination site will be increasing to 3,000 a day.

“I tried to do it online and I was trying to get in at the Sears building and it was all blocked up and it was ending up past New Years,” says one resident who was waiting outside a pop-up clinic at the John McGivney Centre.

Residents can also try their local pharmacy.

People between the ages of 12 and 29 are currently the only ones eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. It’s the only approved vaccine for individuals under 18.

Musyj says residents 30 and older will be receiving the Moderna vaccine.

“We’re hearing the next shipment of adult Pfizer will not take place until mid to late January of 2022.”

He says the issue is a provincial matter, similar to the current distribution of rapid antigen tests.

Many people were waiting longer than expected outside Tecumseh Mall Monday morning for a test kit.

“It’s suppose to open at 9:30, it’s after 10 and they say we’re just setting up. You got 500 people out here freezing,” one person in line told CTV News.

The Ford government is organization a holiday pop-up schedule, with a limit of one kit per person.

“My mom is 91 and also someone in the family is immune comprised so we have to be careful. I wish I could get more than one test but one is better than nothing,” another resident tells CTV News.

A recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute shows 46 per cent of residents are unhappy with their provinces handling of the tests.