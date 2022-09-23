Jury returns with 9 recommendations following inquest into death of Matthew Mahoney
A coroner’s inquest into the death of a Windsor man who was shot by police concluded Friday with the jury making several recommendations for police, hospital and government in their verdict.
Matthew Mahoney, 33, was shot and killed by Windsor police following a confrontation downtown on March 21, 2018.
At the time of his death, Mahoney was walking downtown carrying a butcher block of knives. The inquest heard he had stabbed an officer in the hand before a second officer fired the shots.
The jury determined Mahoney died by homicide, but they cannot assign blame or lay guilt on the officers involved.
Throughout the inquest, the jury heard Mahoney struggled with his mental health. After nearly two weeks of evidence, the jury returned with a verdict and nine recommendations.
They recommend police get enhanced training in addressing mental health-related situations and crises, including “awareness education in recognizing and identifying situations where mental illness may play a role.” A review of current police procedures regarding responses to those with mental illness and providing mandatory standardized training bi-annually on de-escalation strategies and empathy for mental-health-related situations is also suggested.
The jury also recommends the Windsor Police Service review resources for the Community Outreach and Support Team (COAST) to ensure increased support for growing community mental health needs and offer 24-hour support.
Recommendations directed toward Windsor Regional Hospital and the Ministry of Health include improving the standard for how they offer mental health care. This includes reviewing and auditing core services within the hospital each year to ensure standards are met and keeping pace with community demands.
The jury also suggests establishing a mental health advocate role to create a point-person to help patients and families coordinate services such as scheduling follow-up sessions, offering family meetings within 48-72 hours of hospital admission and “provide mental health services 24 hours a day to better assist communities by expanding self-help services to those in need through online, hybrid, or in-person supports.”
The Government of Ontario is also recommended to offer and arrange enhanced legal and mental health support for families of those who die in a police encounter.
The inquest heard from both officers involved as well as Mahoney’s brother and mother before the jury reached their verdict.
The jury’s verdict along with a full list of recommendations is available here.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Fiona: Why the storm's rare left hook is taking it straight to the Maritimes
One reason why Hurricane Fiona is already being labelled a ‘historical storm’ for Eastern Canada is because of its unusual left hook. Tracking for the storm released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, once it passes the 40th parallel north, its trajectory appears to veer slightly left, taking it straight to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
Hurricane Fiona's potential destructive power shown in five graphics
Hurricane Fiona is heading to Atlantic Canada, likely to leave a path of heavy rain, strong winds, power outages and flooding in its wake. CTVNews.ca shows five graphics that demonstrate its destructive potential.
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
India warns citizens in Canada about hate crimes, 'anti-India' activities
The Government of India has issued a warning to Indian nationals and students living in Canada about an increase in 'hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities' in the country, urging their citizens to exercise caution.
Judge orders eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church
The head of a group with ties to the Freedom Convoy says they are planning to leave an Ottawa church after a judge ordered the group can be evicted.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
Quebec driver facing charges after causing chaos on Brampton, Ont. street
A 31-year-old man from Quebec is now facing a slew of charges after police tried to stop a driver wreaking havoc on a residential street in Brampton, Ont.
'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now: WHO official
If rich nations think the pandemic is over, they should help lower-income countries reach that point too, a senior World Health Organization official told Reuters.
Canadians priced out of major housing markets are moving to smaller cities
Renting and owning your own home in Canada is out of reach for younger generations as interest rates on mortgages and inadequate rental supply continue to pressure the largest cities. People are turning towards smaller communities outside urban centres.
Kitchener
-
Accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail
The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.
-
Victim identified in fatal crash near Guelph
Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash earlier this week.
-
Guelph candidate resumes campaign after online review controversy
A candidate for Guelph city council, who announced he was withdrawing his candidacy earlier this month after screenshots of online reviews linked to his Google account surfaced online, is back in the race.
London
-
What London residents need to know about getting the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose
Starting Monday, Sept. 26 Ontarians aged 18 and older will be eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.
-
Sign burned and campaigns attacked: Local election race takes ugly turn
The municipal election campaign in London has taken yet another ugly turn, on multiple fronts.
-
High School Project returns live at the Grand Theatre
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Grand Theatre’s High School Project has returned for its 24th season.
Barrie
-
Nearly 100 birds at popular sanctuary euthanized
Nearly 100 birds were euthanized after staff at a popular Owen Sound sanctuary noticed they started exhibiting symptoms of avian influenza.
-
Boy, 13, critically injured in fight with fellow boy showing 'slight improvements'
Police say a 13-year-old Bradford boy who suffered life-threatening injuries in a fight with a fellow boy last week is showing "slight improvements."
-
Multi-vehicle crash, involving police cruiser, on Highway 11 north
A multi-vehicle collision involving a police cruiser and two passenger cars caused delays along Highway 11 Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Cannabis Act review comes as North Bay pot stores exceed Tim Hortons outlets
The federal government has announced a review of the Cannabis Act after hearing from people in the industry that changes are needed.
-
Remains found of Chapleau man who disppeared while canoeing on Ruth Lake
The remains of a 74-year-old man from Chapleau have been recovered after he went missing on Ruth Lake, located about 15 kilometres south of the community.
-
Meet Katie Behun, CTV News Northern Ontario's new weather specialist
Born and raised in Sudbury, Katie Behun has joined the CTV News Northern Ontario team as the new weather specialist. Here is what you need to know.
Ottawa
-
Judge orders eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church
The head of a group with ties to the Freedom Convoy says they are planning to leave an Ottawa church after a judge ordered the group can be evicted.
-
Man, 57, charged with manslaughter in Ottawa woman's death
A 57-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge in relation to a 78-year-old Ottawa woman’s death last week.
-
Perth hospital closing labour and delivery unit due to staffing shortage
The Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital’s labour and delivery department is closing for the next two and a half week due to staffing shortages.
Toronto
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
-
Eglinton Crosstown LRT delayed once again, Metrolinx says
Anyone looking forward to using the Eglinton Crosstown LRT will have to wait a bit longer.
-
SIU clears two Toronto police officers in fatal shooting of 27-year-old man in Scarborough
The province's police watchdog has cleared two Toronto police officers who shot and killed a man holding an air rifle during a standoff near an elementary school in Scarborough's Port Union area last spring.
Montreal
-
Legault says Conservative leader an 'agitator,' compares him to Trump
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault went on the offensive Friday, comparing rival Eric Duhaime to former United States President Donald Trump and saying the Conservative leader's stance on COVID-19 restrictions is disqualifying.
-
Quebec environment minister booed from Montreal climate march
Protesters demanding more action on climate change from elected officials booed and insulted Quebec environment minister Benoit Charette Friday in Montreal while the minister was holding a press conference.
-
MUHC staff report racism and discrimination in workplace review
Employees at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) say they have experienced incidents of racism and discrimination 'of various forms' at work.
Atlantic
-
Fiona closes in, hurricane and tropical storm warnings in effect
Hurricane Fiona approaches the Maritimes, with landfall forecast for eastern Nova Scotia early Saturday morning.
-
How Maritime emergency officials are readying for Hurricane Fiona's imminent impact
As Hurricane Fiona continues to pick up speed moving toward Atlantic Canada, emergency management offices (EMOs) across the region are working with community partners to help keep residents safe during the storm.
-
Hurricane Fiona: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring heavy wind and rain conditions to Atlantic Canada - here is a list of cancellations and closures across the region due to the storm.
Winnipeg
-
Poll finds Glen Murray still ahead in mayoral race
New polling from Probe Research finds Glen Murray is still the candidate to beat in Winnipeg’s upcoming mayoral election.
-
New contract gives Manitoba health-care workers retroactive raises, signing bonus
Some 18,000 health-care support workers in Manitoba have ratified a new collective agreement that includes pay raises.
-
12-year-old arrested for shooting airsoft gun in Manitoba school: RCMP
Nelson House RCMP have arrested a 12-year-old boy after he allegedly brought an airsoft gun to school and shot someone with it.
Calgary
-
RCMP seize arsenal of guns from Calgary man after road rage incident
RCMP officers have seized dozens of guns, including an AR-15, from a Calgary man after he allegedly flashed a firearm at someone during a road rage incident earlier this month.
-
Alberta judge overseeing inquiry into teen's death adjourns to seek more witnesses
An Alberta judge looking into the death of a Calgary teen who weighed 37 pounds when he died has adjourned her inquiry in an attempt to hear from more witnesses.
-
RCMP bust uncovers suspect with tools used to steal catalytic converters
Strathmore RCMP say a Wheatland County woman is facing more charges after police allegedly found her in possession of two stolen vehicles, break-in instruments and tools that are often used to steal catalytic converters.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney, soon out as Alberta premier, pokes fun at himself in speech
Jason Kenney, in one of his last speeches as Alberta's premier and United Conservative Party leader, riffed at the microphone Friday, drawing laughs as he poked fun at himself and pretended to brush off a call from the prime minister.
-
Family still searching for Alberta man missing for almost 2 decades
Police and family are still searching for an Alberta man who hasn’t been seen in 19 years.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
Vancouver
-
New TransLink customer service centre opens to public at Waterfront Station
TransLink's new, 6,200-square-foot Customer Service Centre at Waterfront Station opened to the public Friday, roughly doubling the transit provider's capacity to serve users in person.
-
Police search for Surrey teen missing nearly a month
Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a month.
-
Flipped trailer in Abbotsford disrupts traffic for 2 days, more closures to come
A trailer mishap in Abbotsford that has disrupted traffic for at least two days is expected to cause more closures Friday night.