Jury in Veltman trial asked to return for 2 p.m.

Tuesday morning in court for the triall of Nathaniel Veltman started with discussions between the lawyers and judge — without the jury.

Because the jury wasn't in the room, details were not reportable.

According to CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske, who is in the Windsor courtroom, the jury was initially asked to attend for 11 a.m. but has since been released until 2 p.m.

On Monday, a juror was released from the trial due to COVID-19, while a forensic psychiatrist testified for the defence.

Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family while they were out for a walk in London, Ontario on June 6, 2021.

The case is the first where Canada's terrorism laws are being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.