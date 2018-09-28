

A Windsor man remains behind bars as he awaits a decision that will determine his fate.

A jury is deliberating a verdict for John Pierre inside Windsor's superior courthouse.

The 49-year-old admitted in court that he killed his girlfriend, 42-year-old Lesley Watterworth, inside her home on Nov. 1, 2016. She suffered 69 sharp force injuries to her body, including a fatal stab wound to her back that was 15 centimetres deep.

Justice Renee Pomerance spent more than two hours reviewing the evidence in her charge to the jury on Friday. She asked them to make their verdict based on evidence, not emotion and to reach it without sympathy, prejudice or fear.

Since Pierre has admitted to killing Watterworh, he cannot be acquitted. The jury still has a decision to make -- he is either guilty of second degree murder or not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Justice Pomerance described Pierre and Watterworth's relationship as "volatile."

At the time of the murder, Pierre was already facing a charge of assault against Watterworth.

Justice Pomerance reminded the jury the couple partied all night the two days and nights before the murder drinking alcohol and using drugs like crystal meth, cocaine and marijuana. A fight started when they started arguing over infidelity on Watterworths' part.

The crown describes Watterworth’s death as a crime of passion because Pierre flew into a jealous rage, and after the murder, Pierre visited friends and went out for dinner and was eventually arrested at the casino where he admitted to the crime to multiple people.

The defence argues Pierre wasn't in the right state of mind to knowingly commit murder. His lawyer also pointed out Pierre suffers from various mental health problems, like depression and social disorders, coupled with drugs and alcohol.

Pierre testified he “exploded like a pop can” and he never intended to kill Watterworth.

If convicted of second degree murder, Pierre would face a life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years. But if the jury comes back with a verdict of manslaughter, Pierre could get a suspended sentence or a jail term up to life.

The jury, made up of four women and eight men, is sequestered until they reach a unanimous verdict.