Juno-nominated Canadian Chamber Choir comes to Windsor for the Windsor Choral Festival 2023

Juno-nominated Canadian Chamber Choir comes to Windsor

The year has a musical start with Concert performances coming to Windsor with the Windsor Choral Festival.

January begins with open rehearsals for students, workshops with music educators and conductors, performances from January 10-13 at the University of Windsor where guests can join a session with Mohawk Elder and Song Carrier, Theresa Sims.

'SoCa Fridays Concerts' featuring the Canadian Chamber Choir and Sherryl Sewepagaham takes place at the Performance Hall, Windsor Armories (School of Creative Arts) on January 13 from noon until 1:30pm.

The grand finale concert is set to take place on January 14 as the Windsor Choral Festival 2023 performs at the Capitol Theatre at 7:30pm featuring chorale singers from Windsor.