A judge is expected to decide whether an Amherstburg man was at fault following a fatal collision - which took the life of a skateboarder.

Brandin Crosier is charged with criminal negligence causing death after his vehicle struck and killed 30-year-old Adam Pouget on Nov. 17, 2016.

The crash took place on County Road 18 in foggy conditions.

A police constable testified the driver and skateboarder likely didn't see each other until it was too late to take evasive action.

The next court date is scheduled on July 9 for a decision, according to AM800’s Teresinha Medeiros.