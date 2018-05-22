

CTV Windsor





Members of Essex County OPP and Windsor police conducted a joint traffic enforcement initiative over the Victoria Day long weekend that resulted in 76 charges.

Speed enforcement was conducted at two locations including E.C. Row Expressway at Central Avenue in Windsor and Highway 401 at Essex County Road 19 (Manning Road) in Tecumseh.

This joint police effort resulted in 76 charges including 2 stunt drivers (one at each location) and one distracted driving charge being laid.

In addition, members also conducted a joint Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) initiative on Tecumseh Road at Lacasse Boulevard in Tecumseh, where 163 vehicles were checked resulting in one test being conducted but no arrests.