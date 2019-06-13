

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested six men after a two-day ‘John Sweep’.

Officers from the Criminal Intelligence Branch conducted the sweep on Tuesday and Wednesday that targeted purchasers of sexual services.

The goal of this operation was to identify and charge buyers of sexual services, as a means of reducing the market for sex trafficking.

Police say six men communicated with undercover officers to obtain sexual services. The men ranged in age from 19 to 63 years old.

Five of the men are from Windsor and one of the men is from Michigan.

All six men were charge with communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services and released with a future court date.

Human trafficking is still a very under reported crime and the Windsor Police Service is committed to reducing the market for sex trafficking, assisting victims of sex trafficking, identifying suspects in human trafficking, and educating the public on ways they can spot signs of human trafficking.

Police say human trafficking is a crime that takes an entire community to combat. Here is a link to learn about the signs of human trafficking: https://mcss.gov.on.ca/en/mcss/programs/humanTrafficking/index.aspx#knowsigns

If there is immediate danger to a person or you suspect a child under 18 years old is being trafficked, call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4371, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.