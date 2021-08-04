WINDSOR, ONT. -- The John McGivney Children’s Centre (JMCC) has received a $60,000 grant from the Solcz Family Foundation for a parent with lived experience in the role of Family Engagement Consultant.

JMCC’s Family Advisory Council and staff generate a number of initiatives aimed at supporting families. The FEC will support the implementation of these initiatives and help to evaluate their success.

“Family-Centred Care is one of our strategic priorities. We heard from our Family Advisory Council that families of children and youth with special needs wanted more opportunities to connect and share,” said Jessica Sartori, JMCC CEO. “With tremendous gratitude to the Solcz Family Foundation, we will be able to provide further engagement opportunities for the over 3,000 children and youth we serve each year, allowing them to connect with and learn from those who have or are experiencing similar situations to them.”

Angela Kelly has joined JMCC as its Family Engagement Consultant where she will provide a unique parent perspective to create opportunities to meaningfully engage and support families.

“Having a parent in this role ensures relatability to other parents and will increase the potential for more honest feedback when identifying gaps in services as well as evaluating current and new program ideas,” says Kelly.