People at the John McGivney Children's Centre are celebrating after receiving a half a million dollar donation.

Local philanthropist Al Quesnel made the donation Friday afternoon.

Quesnel originally pledged $300,000, but surprised everyoneFridayoday by announcing he made it a couple hundred thousand more.

The news comes after 17 people at the children's centre lost their jobs due to changes by the province to the funding model for autism services.

The centre helps children and youth with special needs reach their full potential.