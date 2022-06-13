John Fogerty bringing his Creedence Clearwater Revival hits to Windsor

Musician John Fogerty performs at the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Musician John Fogerty performs at the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver