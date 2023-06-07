John Elliot appointed to Windsor Police Services Board

The Windsor Police Services Board’s newest member took his oath of office Wednesday, officially joining the board.

John Elliot joins the board after being provincially appointed.

Elliot served as a former city councillor for Windsor’s Ward 2 and currently serves as the executive director of the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG).

This afternoon John Elliott took his Oath of Office as he officially joins the Windsor Police Services Board. Congratulations!

STAG is a community-based non-profit offering a variety of after school programming to local youth including homework clubs, peer group meetings, and a self-esteem boosting program.

Board members also include Mayor Drew Dilkens, Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac, Sophia Chisholm, and Robert de Verteuil.