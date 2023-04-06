Jobless rate in Windsor increases slightly

The unemployment rate in Windsor increased slightly last month, according to Statistics Canada.

Windsor’s jobless rate was 5.7 per cent in March, compared to 5.6 per cent in February.

On a national level, Stats Can says the economy added 35,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.

The federal agency says the job gains were made primarily in the private sector, with employment up in transportation and warehousing, business, building and other support services, as well as finance, real estate, rental and leasing.

Meanwhile, jobs were lost in construction, other services and natural resources.

As employers kept their hiring appetite, wages continued to grow in March, with average hourly wages up 5.3 per cent on an annual basis.

The Canadian labour market has been tight for months, despite high interest rates and an economy expected to slow this year.

March marking the fourth consecutive month the unemployment rate has held at five per cent, hovering near its record low.

A portion of this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.