The jobless rate in Windsor-Essex remains steady.

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent in February, unchanged from January.

Nationally, the labour market generated a second straight month of strong job gains in February with the creation of 55,900 net new positions, all of which were full time.

The surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January.

The back-to-back results gave Canada its strongest two-month stretch of job creation since the spring of 2012 -- and its best two-month start to a year since 1981.

The national unemployment rate held firm last month at 5.8 per cent as more people hunted for work, the agency said in its latest labour force survey.

The encouraging numbers provided a bright spot for the economy, which has posted disappointing data in recent months.

In particular, the employment figures arrived a week after another report showed Canada had a period of unexpectedly weak growth for the final three months of 2018.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada acknowledged it was surprised by the extent of the weakness in last week's report. The central bank has since cast doubts about future rate hikes and has warned the ongoing slump could last through the first half of 2019 -- longer than it had anticipated.

With files from The Canadian Press