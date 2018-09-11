

The help wanted sign is out.

A job fair Wednesday at City Hall Square has almost a dozen employers looking to hire new staff.

The jobs include moldmakers, tool makers, skilled labourers, drivers, CNC machinists and operators and many others. All positions are full time.

Job hunters are asked to bring their resume and SIN card to the job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 101.

Other companies in Windsor-Essex are also looking to hire new staff.

The Job Shoppe is hosting seasonal hiring event for Vistaprint on Saturday Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. until Noon at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore.

There are currently over 100 openings on all shifts, and wages start at $18 an hour with shift premiums.

Applicants must be 19 or older, have reliable transportation and be available for full-time and overtime shifts when necessary.

RS Technologies in Tilbury, a utility pole manufacturer, is adding a third shift to its production line and needs to hire general labourers as well as fill several skilled trades positions.

A job fair will be held at the municipal centre in Tilbury on September 24 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

RS Technologies says its make utility poles that can withstand tornadoes, ice storms and hurricanes, and has been in business worldwide since 2003.