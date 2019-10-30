

CTV Windsor





A Detroit hospital is hoping to attract some Canadian nurses by holding a job fair in Windsor.

The Henry Ford Health System is hosting a nurse recruitment job fair for full-time, part-time and contingent RN opportunities available at Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and throughout the System on Wednesday.

Jobs are available in several specialty areas, including inpatient general medicine and surgical units, ICUs, Cath Lab and ED.

The posting says experienced Registered Nurses who have completed their NCLEX exam are preferred and nurse leaders will be on hand to share information, answer questions and conduct on site interviews.

Letters of intent for job offers will be given to qualified candidates and Ellis Porter, PLC, immigration attorney will be on site to answer questions about requirements of employment in the United States.

The job fair takes place at the Caboto Club from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.