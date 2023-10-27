Job fair for anyone interested in a career at sea

Anyone interested in a job in the marine industry can check out the Great Canadian Marine Careers Expo in Windsor this weekend.

The Department of National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces is inviting people to the event on Friday Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct.28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s at the HMCS Hunter, 90 Mill St in Windsor.

“The GCMCE is an excellent opportunity for the Royal Canadian Navy, as well as other Government of Canada and marine industry affiliated organizations, to closely connect with Canadians far from Canada’s traditional naval communities and showcase the incredible potential of a career at sea,” said a news release.

Alongside the GCMCE event itself, nautically oriented presentations will be conducted inside HMCS Hunter, along with demonstarions of the Canadian Armed Force’s FORCE test.