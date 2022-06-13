Jim Crichton awarded RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award

CTV News Windsor’s former long-time anchor Jim Crichton was awarded a Regional Lifetime Achievement Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) at the national gala over the weekend.

Crichton was first “bitten by the news bug” while volunteering at his school’s radio station during his time at Brock University.

From there, he went on to develop a long career spanning 47 years where he interviewed celebrities and important public figures such as William Shatner, KD Lang, Trisha Yearwood, Premier Bill Davis, President Jimmy Carter, former Prime Minister Paul Martin and current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Crichton first joined the CTV Windsor newsroom in 2003 where he guided viewers through the news of the day with his engaging presence and delivery until his retirement in 2021.

During his time in Windsor, the team’s coverage of slain Windsor police officer John Atkinson stands out to Crichton.

In addition to residents seeing Crichton on their living room televisions night after night, he also made community connections through the various organizations close to his heart. He has emceed and hosted events for McHappy Day, We Care for Kids, Hats on for Healthcare, the Pledge to End Bullying, Chilli Cook offs, Tim Horton’s Camp Day and he loved to show up with his old ‘66 to local car shows.

The RTDNA honours the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.